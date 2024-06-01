Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.10 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.17.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$15.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of C$12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.47, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.48. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.18 and a 1-year high of C$17.97.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Mining

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,534 shares of company stock valued at $439,992. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

