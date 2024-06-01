LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Trading 2.3% Higher

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.92. 417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15.

LuxUrban Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

