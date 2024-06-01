Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Short Interest Down 16.4% in May

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,310,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 51,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Lyft Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lyft has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,880.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,033 shares of company stock worth $4,741,017. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $636,603,000 after buying an additional 782,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,846,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $113,126,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lyft by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after buying an additional 778,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,630,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,420,000 after acquiring an additional 141,823 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lyft from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

