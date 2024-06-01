Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives $27.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $27.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million. Analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 57,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

