Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.9 %

MGY opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $27.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.