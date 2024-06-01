Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Up 0.9%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.37 and last traded at $48.19. Approximately 76,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 360,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $959,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 157.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $140,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

