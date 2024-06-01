Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVL. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of -60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,420.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

