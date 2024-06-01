Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $72.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. Masco has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,074,591,000 after acquiring an additional 721,117 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,341,000 after purchasing an additional 140,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,282,000 after purchasing an additional 159,052 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Masco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,411,000 after acquiring an additional 254,040 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Masco by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,934,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,325,000 after acquiring an additional 145,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

