Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Downgraded by Northland Capmk to Strong Sell

Northland Capmk lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a market perform rating to an under perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $0.50 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.66.

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 170,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

