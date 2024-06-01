MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.93

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.93 and traded as high as C$16.15. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$16.15, with a volume of 44,350 shares changing hands.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$611.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.93.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a net margin of 62.03% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.5108359 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCAN Mortgage Announces Dividend

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. MCAN Mortgage’s payout ratio is 70.91%.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

