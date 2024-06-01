Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Up 4.2% After Dividend Announcement

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 4,362,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 21,763,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Colliers Securities lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 170,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 125,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

