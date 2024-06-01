Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.74 and last traded at $81.20. 1,515,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 6,167,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.03. The company has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

