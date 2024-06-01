MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives $21.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE MTG opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGIC Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

