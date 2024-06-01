Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.47.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $133.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,500,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,345,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,695,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,725,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,023,000 after purchasing an additional 93,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

