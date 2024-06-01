Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $9.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.56.

MCW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.66. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.06 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $131,492.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,383.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $131,492.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,383.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,425 shares of company stock valued at $624,391 in the last ninety days. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

