Mizuho Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $250.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $374.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Stock Down 23.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $236.06 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $225.25 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,819,510.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $15,819,510.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.