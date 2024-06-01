Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) & AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Critical Review

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure N/A -2.18% -1.04% AFC Gamma 16.27% 11.77% 8.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of AFC Gamma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $30.27 million 3.45 -$25.12 million N/A N/A AFC Gamma $50.05 million 4.85 $20.95 million $0.52 22.60

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and AFC Gamma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AFC Gamma has higher revenue and earnings than Mobile Infrastructure.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mobile Infrastructure and AFC Gamma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A AFC Gamma 1 0 0 0 1.00

AFC Gamma has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.89%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Mobile Infrastructure.

Risk and Volatility

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AFC Gamma has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Mobile Infrastructure on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. The company has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. AFC Gamma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

