Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $65.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 3.0 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,442,000 after purchasing an additional 95,139 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.01.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

