Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $80.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.75.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.38.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mondelez International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mondelez International
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.