MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $435.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDB. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised MongoDB to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $374.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $236.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $225.25 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 9,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $3,243,085.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,511 shares in the company, valued at $29,071,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 327.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,915,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.