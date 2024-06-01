MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $315.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $415.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MDB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $374.29.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $236.06 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $225.25 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.77. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in MongoDB by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1,196.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $902,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

