MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Down 4.1%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $318.33 and last traded at $320.42. Approximately 386,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,291,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.99.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Down 23.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $353.32 and its 200 day moving average is $390.77.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at $78,698,272.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $326,237,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $153,990,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $91,915,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 109.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after purchasing an additional 232,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.