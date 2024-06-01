MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded at DA Davidson

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.29.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $236.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.77. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $225.25 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,602,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,698,272.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,602,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,196.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $902,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

