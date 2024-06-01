Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $30,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,285,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.50.

NYSE MCO opened at $396.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $417.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $391.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

