M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $10,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.48.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,472. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB opened at $151.70 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $156.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.41. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

