Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$13.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.08.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$501.00 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$322,500.00. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

