National Bank Financial Comments on Emera Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Emera in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Emera from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.80.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$47.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a 1 year low of C$43.67 and a 1 year high of C$56.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.70%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

