National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:BNS opened at $47.35 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,086.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

