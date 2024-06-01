National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$117.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$109.00 to C$117.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.44% from the stock’s current price.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

NA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$115.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$116.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$113.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$105.20. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$84.27 and a 52 week high of C$116.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.