National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$113.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.00% from the company’s previous close.

NA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$115.17.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$116.49 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$84.27 and a twelve month high of C$116.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$113.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.20. The company has a market cap of C$39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

