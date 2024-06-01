Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.72

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.72 and traded as high as $21.62. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 62,551 shares traded.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $492.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $308.09 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

