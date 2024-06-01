NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

NetApp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. NetApp has a payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NetApp to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $120.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $121.48.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,807.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $1,540,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,877,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

