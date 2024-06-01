NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $120.43 on Friday. NetApp has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

