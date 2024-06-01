Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nevro from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $343.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 22.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth $329,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

