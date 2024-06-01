NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) Shares Up 1%

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) was up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 4,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 19,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 54.71% and a negative net margin of 67.48%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NEXGEL stock. Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NEXGEL, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NXGL Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of NEXGEL at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

