Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives $58.52 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.52.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NXT
Nextracker Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nextracker news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $1,084,460. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Nextracker
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,861,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Nextracker by 21,759.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,586,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,507 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Nextracker by 2,652.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after acquiring an additional 958,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,593,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nextracker
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.