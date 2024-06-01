Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives $58.52 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.52.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXT

Nextracker Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.42. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96.

In other Nextracker news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $1,084,460. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,861,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Nextracker by 21,759.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,586,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,507 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Nextracker by 2,652.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after acquiring an additional 958,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,593,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.