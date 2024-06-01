Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,044 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 83.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,770,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,700,000 after buying an additional 14,033,117 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 8,487.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,832,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,536,000 after buying an additional 4,776,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,797,000 after buying an additional 200,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,113,000 after buying an additional 92,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 3,410.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,755,000 after buying an additional 2,612,351 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:GNL opened at $7.48 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.71%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -60.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNL. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

