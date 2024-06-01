Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 77,385 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,385 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9.6% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

