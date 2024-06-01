Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 37,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

Get Celsius alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after purchasing an additional 762,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 622.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,626 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,483 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Celsius Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.08.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,101,696 shares of company stock valued at $136,706,859 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.