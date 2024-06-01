Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $849,870 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

NYSE:BWA opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

