Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,314,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,566,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,890,000 after purchasing an additional 70,937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,798,000 after purchasing an additional 475,226 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 692,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $10,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $10,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Klauder sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,363 shares of company stock worth $20,220,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.52.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

