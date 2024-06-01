Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,253,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,332,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,290,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGT opened at $533.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $551.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.23.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

