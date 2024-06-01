Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $984,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4,772.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,175,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,800 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $5,381,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

RLJ opened at $9.98 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RLJ shares. StockNews.com lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

