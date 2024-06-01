Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Duolingo alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,529,000 after acquiring an additional 213,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,314,000 after buying an additional 122,209 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,128,000 after buying an additional 280,051 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,887,000 after buying an additional 358,938 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $84,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.14, for a total value of $3,032,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.14, for a total value of $3,032,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total transaction of $371,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,483,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,921 shares of company stock worth $25,490,118. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.33.

View Our Latest Report on DUOL

Duolingo Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $191.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.37 and its 200-day moving average is $209.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.32 and a beta of 0.82. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $251.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.