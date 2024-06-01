Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $191,167.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,396,950. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.07.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.83. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

