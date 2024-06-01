Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.77 Million Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,833,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,371,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,688 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,306,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,271,000 after purchasing an additional 504,777 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

HIW opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.93%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

