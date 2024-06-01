Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 47,785 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CG opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Get Our Latest Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.