Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,400 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth $1,789,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth $16,834,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,885,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,202,000 after acquiring an additional 52,964 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $45,072.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,126.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.24.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

