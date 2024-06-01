Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,588 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.80. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,648.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

