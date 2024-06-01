Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,160 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,385,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $786,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $102,535,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,029,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after buying an additional 375,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.36%.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBG SMITH Properties

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.